⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (24 March 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 March 2024)

▫️Last night the Russian Aerospace Forces have launched a group strike with long-range airborne precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities of the electric power industry, the gas industry, and assembly and testing sites for uncrewed boats.

▫️As a result of the strike, the work of industrial enterprises for the manufacture and repair of weapons, military hardware, and ammunition has been disorganised, and foreign-made military equipment and means of destruction transferred to Ukraine by NATO countries have been destroyed. All the goals of the strike have been reached.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have defeated manpower and hardware of 14th, 32nd mechanised, and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the AFU close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), and also have repelled three enemy counterattacks.

The AFU losses were up to 140 servicemen, one tank, two pickup trucks, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️In Belgorod direction, Russian units continue to carry out measures to identify and destroy AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the border areas of Ukraine.

As a result of the fire attack on AFU manpower and hardware, up to 40 servicemen, one Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS combat vehicle, and one German-made Mars multiple-launch rocket system have been destroyed close to Potikhonovo and Zemlyanki (Kharkov region).

▫️In Donetsk direction, as a result of active operations, units of the Yug Group of Forces have occupied more favourable lines, defeated the enemy near Kleshcheyevka, Krasnoye, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and also repelled one counterattack by formations of the 80th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU close to Krasnogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 300 servicemen, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M119 howitzer, one D-30 gun, and one field ammunition depot.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved their front line position as a result of successful actions and repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of 24th, 47th mechanised, 57th motorised Infantry, 25th airborne, and 3rd assault brigades of the AFU close to Novgorodskoye, Shumy, Tonenkoye, Pervomayskoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 360 troops, two tanks, five armoured fighting vehicles, and nine motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-30 howitzer have been destroyed.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved their tactical position and inflicted a fire defeat on formations of the 31st Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The enemy losses were up to 140 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one Rapira anti-tank gun.



▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have inflicted a fire defeat on manpower and hardware concentration areas of 65th mechanised and 128th mountain assault brigades of the AFU, the 35th Marine Brigade, as well as the 126th Territorial Defence Brigade near Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye region), Gavrilovka, Ivanovka, and Tyaginka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses were up to 50 servicemen and three motor vehicles.

During counter-battery warfare, two U.S.-made M777 howitzers, one Msta-B howitzer, and one D-30 gun have been destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged ammunition and UAV storage depots, four P-18 radar stations for detecting and tracking aerial targets, one electronic warfare station, as well as manpower and military hardware of the AFU in 129 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down 172 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as 11 Storm Shadow cruise missiles, three Neptune anti-ship missiles, four MALD aircraft guided missiles, and 22 HIMARS and Vampire multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.



📊In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 16,908 unmanned aerial vehicles, 489 air defence missile systems, 15,587 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,256 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 8,514 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,153 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.