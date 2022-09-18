Dr. Harvey Risch: The Biggest Lie of the "Pandemic Was Hydroxychloroquine

Dr. Harvey Risch is Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health and also an MD. His work has been cited nearly 50k times. He says the lies and suppression of Hydroxychloroquine started in the fall of 2019 before the COVID pandemic even began. The FDA and CDC suppressed all early treatments and as a result hundreds of thousands died.





Dr. Harvey Risch & The Wellness Company: https://www.twc.health/