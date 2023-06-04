Create New Account
PLANDEMIC 3 - THE GREAT AWAKENING
America at War
Published a day ago

If you ignore the Globe Propaganda contained within.... A pretty good take on the world today!

We ALL need to understand that we are under attack right now!

Not only by Satanic Communist scumbags, bankers, governments, and the Freemasons, Jesuits, and Jews..... But by the FOOD WE EAT!

These people are pretty serious about killing YOU!
How serious are YOU going to be standing against your own demise?
The demise of your children and grandchildren!

I suggest growing your own food, getting some chickens and other livestock, and unplugging from the Satanic control grid and "supply chain" used to poison you!

If YOU and your community do not control YOUR LOCAL GOVERNMENT who does?

CONTROL your patch of ground, I'll control mine, and I'll see you in the middle!

https://plandemicseries.com/

Keywords
freedomevilcommunismtruthgovernmentmarxismcovidplandemic

