Brother Nathanaels Send All Jews Back To Israel, Third State Solution to Americas Problems

Brother Nathanael lists many of the sins of the Jews in power in the USA, then suggests a solution even more just than Hitlers Haverna Agreement. Hitler wanted to ship all Jews OUT of Germany and send them to Palestine, LETTING THEM KEEP THEIR RICHES even after they had raped, murdered, and debauched Germany. Here Brother Nathanael suggests sending all Jews in America over to Israel, but says nothing about letting them keep their riches, in fact he wants to send them back across the Mexican border, presume-ably on foot, to Africa supposedly, then let them find their own way over to Israel. USA to absorb all non Jew Palestinians. This is his 3rd state solution. Where he comes up with the 3rd state from I dont know. Seems like a 1 state solution to me, Jews get all of eretz Israel. I think Bro Nat means "a solution that solves the problems of 3 states, America gets rid of it's Jews, Palestinians get to come over here and prosper in peace, and IsraHell gets its ancestral homeland". Which problematically includes parts of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, etc. Does Brother Nathanael expect those countries to peacefully and willingly give up whatever land the Jews claim as theirs? Just to satisfy some 1500BC promise to Abraham giving his descendants a SCHOLARSHIP which could be lost, if they didn't keep their grades up (i.e. obey Gods law). Note too that the Cananite tribes BACK THEN were so wicked that God told Joshua to wipe them out. This does not apply to the current Palestinians of whom 30 percent are Christians.

