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Un été pour tout changer 6 - Le repos physique et la détente psychique déclenchent la régénération - Thierry Casasnovas
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0 view • August 10, 2020
8 août 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gE9IwOalTks&;pbjreload=101
Regenere / Thierry Casasnovas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbwkSuFmwbalyCOrwXAtSXA
Liens de deux études citées dans la vidéo :
A novel role of oxytocin: Oxytocin-induced well-being in humans
▶https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6784812/#b13-16_132
Oxytocin protects against negative behavioral and autonomic consequences of long-term social isolation
▶https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19553027/
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J'ai besoin de vous pour continuer à diffuser gratuitement de l'information, merci pour vos dons !
▶ Me soutenir avec un don sur Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13143398
Code réduction de 10 % sur toute la boutique Warmcook
▶ Code REGENERE10 // Rendez vous sur https://www.warmcook.com/14-kuvings
▶ Pour vous abonner à ma newsletter et recevoir un ebook gratuit avec mes 10 conseils phare pour cultiver la santé : https://regenere.learnybox.com/10-cles-pour-reprendre-sa-sante-en-main/
________________
▶ Facebook RGNR : https://www.facebook.com/thierry.rgnr/
▶ Instagram RGNR : https://www.instagram.com/stories/thierrycasasnovasrgnre/
▶ Site RGNR : https://www.regenere.org
▶ Site Rencontres de la Régénération : http://www.rencontres-regeneration.com/
▶ Instagram RDLR : https://www.instagram.com/rdlr_thierrycasasnovas/
Regenere / Thierry Casasnovas : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbwkSuFmwbalyCOrwXAtSXA
Liens de deux études citées dans la vidéo :
A novel role of oxytocin: Oxytocin-induced well-being in humans
▶https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6784812/#b13-16_132
Oxytocin protects against negative behavioral and autonomic consequences of long-term social isolation
▶https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19553027/
--------
J'ai besoin de vous pour continuer à diffuser gratuitement de l'information, merci pour vos dons !
▶ Me soutenir avec un don sur Patreon : https://www.patreon.com/user?u=13143398
Code réduction de 10 % sur toute la boutique Warmcook
▶ Code REGENERE10 // Rendez vous sur https://www.warmcook.com/14-kuvings
▶ Pour vous abonner à ma newsletter et recevoir un ebook gratuit avec mes 10 conseils phare pour cultiver la santé : https://regenere.learnybox.com/10-cles-pour-reprendre-sa-sante-en-main/
________________
▶ Facebook RGNR : https://www.facebook.com/thierry.rgnr/
▶ Instagram RGNR : https://www.instagram.com/stories/thierrycasasnovasrgnre/
▶ Site RGNR : https://www.regenere.org
▶ Site Rencontres de la Régénération : http://www.rencontres-regeneration.com/
▶ Instagram RDLR : https://www.instagram.com/rdlr_thierrycasasnovas/
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