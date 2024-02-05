LAST DAYS: ARE YOU PREPARED? With Chuck Crismier

Ep 101

Jesus told us, in Scripture, to look out for the signs of the coming last days. Every generation of Christians has believed that they were in the last days, and rightly so. Jesus told his disciples that the last days began while he was here on earth. Never in human history, however, have all of the signs been converging they way that they are in our time. The mark of the beast has never before been as possible as it is today with digital currency and injectable nanobots that assemble inside the human body and can connect to the ‘internet of things.’ What if there is not a rapture before the difficult times ahead? Will you be prepared? Chuck and I discuss the times in which we are living.

