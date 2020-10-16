色情电影的深远影响 Pornography's Far-Reaching Impacts (Chinese Voice Over)

以下是对色情电影如何给观众以及整个社会造成破坏的简要总结。请访问我们的网站ankyrapublications.com找到希望和解决的办法。我们有实用的圣经材料来帮助大家，无论男女，无论是单身还是已婚，从这种上瘾中解脱出来，同时也为配偶们提供了治疗、应对和处理其影响的工具。我们举办针对个人需求的研讨会。如需更多信息，请联系我们。 “近一半（49%）的受性剥削的妇女说，色情电影是在她们被出卖进行性交易时制作的。”：“从数字上看：色情业与性交易有关联吗？” 摘自Fight the New Drug https://fightthenewdrug.org/by-the-numbers-porn-sex-trafficking-connected/（检索日期：2019年10月10日）。 80%的被贩卖受害者受到性剥削，摘自Ever Accountable中“色情与人口贩卖之间的联系”一文 ： https://everaccountable.com/blog/the-link-between-pornography-and-human-trafficking/ (检索日期：2019年10月9日). Here's a brief summary of how pornography is causing destruction to the viewer, as well as society at large. Visit us at ankyrapublications.com to find hope and solutions today. We have practical, biblical materials to help men and women, both single and married, get freed from this addiction and also tools for spouses to heal, cope, and process from it’s effects. We run seminars specific to your needs. Contact us for more information. "Nearly half (49%) of sexually exploited women said that pornography was made of them while they were being sold for sex.": “By the Numbers: Is the Porn Industry Connected to Sex Trafficking?” Fight the New Drug.https://fightthenewdrug.org/by-the-numbers-porn-sex-trafficking-connected/ (retrieved October 10, 2019). 80% of trafficked victims are sexually exploited: Ever Accountable. “The Link Between Pornography and Human Trafficking.” https://everaccountable.com/blog/the-link-between-pornography-and-human-trafficking/ (retrieved October 9, 2019). Copyright Ⓒ 2020 by Ankyra Publications and Gwyneth Pierce. All rights reserved. No part of this video may be reproduced or used in any manner without written permission of the copyright owner.