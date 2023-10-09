Scott Schara: Fighting Medical Murder

Patient rights advocate Scott Schara has invested countless hours in research since the death of his daughter, Grace, in a Covid hospital two years ago. He has uncovered what he describes as a murderous agenda https://ouramazinggrace.net/Medical%20Murder/introduction infecting both healthcare facilities and pharmaceutical companies.

“By studying the convergence of medical killing across multiple areas – including hospitals, elderly care facilities, the ‘jab’ agenda, and more – I’ve noticed a clear pattern,” he writes in a press release Our Amazing Grace: News Release - 9/20/2023. “The medical establishment, backed by coercive government policy and financed and supported by big business, is undertaking a ‘soft genocide.’ They look at what they are doing as ‘hastening death,’ but that’s just another way of saying ‘murder.’ Key targets include the elderly and the disabled. I’m sharing my research widely and speaking out in the media multiple times a week because all Americans must protect themselves against this evil – and deadly – agenda.”

His painstaking research has allowed Schara to file a landmark civil lawsuit in Wisconsin, Schara v. Ascension Health et al. HOME | Grace Schara , which is the first of its kind to receive a jury trial date. He has documented this journey as well as his data at OurAmazingGrace.net https://ouramazinggrace.net/home, and on his Rumble channel “Deprogramming with Grace’s Dad” https://rumble.com/c/c-2054162.

Schara’s key findings include:

All deaths are rising at an annual average of 8 percent.

In the five years following the passage of the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”), hospice deaths have risen to more than 50 percent – more than doubling from a prior rate of 21.6 percent.

More than 50 percent of the annual federal budget is related to the individuals using Medicare/Medicaid and the bureaucracy, according to the 2021 Annual Report of the Boards of Trustees of the Federal Hospital Insurance and Federal Supplementary Medical Insurance Trust Funds. https://www.cms.gov/files/document/2021-medicare-trustees-report.pdf

All-cause mortality is up 24 percent in the “vaccinated.”

There is a deliberate and systematic targeting of the elderly and disabled in this medical murder agenda.

In summary, “the net health outcome of the ‘Warp Speed’ efforts of the American medical system has been a spike of mortality unseen in modern history,” says Schara.

