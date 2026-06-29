Timing Is Everything - April, May & June You Want To Buy AND Sell During These Months

Good afternoon everybody my name is Chris Berger and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, I wanted to speak to you a little bit about the timing of a sale, and why is that important?

Well, traditionally April, May and June has been the listing time for sellers to put the home on the market.

Why is that?

Well, both buyers and sellers — they’re looking to place their children in school by September.





So with this particular time frame between April and let’s say July 1st, the incentive is on both sides.

So that’s why the buyers and the sellers are more on the aggressive side because they want to consummate the sale.

So that everybody can get on with their lives and keep it as normal as possible.

Now again, what happens during the winter?

Well, you very well know that things slow down. Houses don’t sell as much and that’s the quiet time

So, my advice to you is that put your best foot forward during this April to July period and talk to your agent. Put out the best price that you feel comfortable with and make the deal so you can move on…

Because looking back, you will be glad that you sold the house and you didn’t have to get that extra $3,000 or $4,000.

That’s my point.



