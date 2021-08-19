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Graphene Oxide in mRNA Vax Connects to AI/Internet?
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304 views • August 19, 2021
What is graphene oxide?
https://rumble.com/vkd8qz-this-is-what-graphene-oxide-looks-like-which-is-in-our-food.html
Graphene used to barcode food to send information about the food to AI:
https://rumble.com/vjl7e7-graphene-on-toast-clothing-and-cardboard-has-tasty-potential.html
https://youtu.be/2fNKgCO1p4E
Why is it toxic to the human body?
Toxicity Evaluation of Graphene Oxide in Kidneys of Sprague-Dawley Rats
https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/13/4/380/htm
Altered immune cells in the liver and spleen of mice as a typical immune response to graphene oxide exposure
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264127521003555
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013220300918
What is Darpa Hydrogel and is it used with graphene oxide in medical research?
https://scholar.google.com/
Suggested keywords: hydrogel graphene oxide, graphene oxide on the immune system
Dr. Antonnietta Gatti's CV:
https://www.azonano.com/experts.aspx?iExpertID=151
Read the actual scientific report and see the pictures yourself.
https://evolvetoecology.org/2021/05/05/what-is-in-the-pcr-tests/
Graphene Oxide lipid nanoparticles in the vaccines?
Ricardo Delgrado Bioestadistico and many scientists from the University of Almeria in Spain analyzed the mRNA vax and discovered that it's 98% poisonous graphene oxide, which is causing the magnetism and blood clots. The vaxxed are turning into radio signals, which is why they're magnetic. They're suing their government for damages to the population and an immediate halt to mass vax propaganda. The antidote is "glutathione" vitamins to detox the body.
Watch the censored interview:
https://rumble.com/vjd5sf-98-to-99-of-the-vial-is-graphene-oxide-the-main-component-of-the-vaccine-is.html?mref=lveqv&;mc=48pz1
Ricardo and his team recommend natural detox supplements degrade Graphene Oxide: garlic, magnesium, zinc, glutathione "glutathione is the master antioxidant...", N-acetyl-cysteine, Astaxanthin, Quercetin, Vitamin D3, Milk Thistle, Pure melatonin.
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=es&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.laquintacolumna.net%2F
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/ON-THE-ANTIOXIDANTS-THAT-DEGRADE-GRAPHENE-OXIDE--GRAPHENE-IN-DA-VAX:a
Is it true?
Karen Kingsley CV:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/karenkingstonkk
Why is graphene so important in medical research? Graphene oxide in the brain and body develops the sheets inside the body to interface the human to AI computers to reprogram your brain for new health codes. Part of cancer research among of technologies.
https://www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com/
How will AI communicate with the brain of vaccine recipients? Graphene Oxide used to connect to 5G magnetic waves in medical research.
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/03602559.2018.1542714?scroll=top&;needAccess=true
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26814441/
Vitamins vaxxed should be taking regularly to neutralize the negative effects of the mRNA vax.
https://principia-scientific.com/how-to-neutralize-potential-damage-from-mrna-vaccines/
#CovidVaccineIngredient, #COVID-19, #GrapheneOxideVaccines, #5GVaccineTechnology, #transhumanismcovid
https://rumble.com/vkd8qz-this-is-what-graphene-oxide-looks-like-which-is-in-our-food.html
Graphene used to barcode food to send information about the food to AI:
https://rumble.com/vjl7e7-graphene-on-toast-clothing-and-cardboard-has-tasty-potential.html
https://youtu.be/2fNKgCO1p4E
Why is it toxic to the human body?
Toxicity Evaluation of Graphene Oxide in Kidneys of Sprague-Dawley Rats
https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/13/4/380/htm
Altered immune cells in the liver and spleen of mice as a typical immune response to graphene oxide exposure
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264127521003555
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1748013220300918
What is Darpa Hydrogel and is it used with graphene oxide in medical research?
https://scholar.google.com/
Suggested keywords: hydrogel graphene oxide, graphene oxide on the immune system
Dr. Antonnietta Gatti's CV:
https://www.azonano.com/experts.aspx?iExpertID=151
Read the actual scientific report and see the pictures yourself.
https://evolvetoecology.org/2021/05/05/what-is-in-the-pcr-tests/
Graphene Oxide lipid nanoparticles in the vaccines?
Ricardo Delgrado Bioestadistico and many scientists from the University of Almeria in Spain analyzed the mRNA vax and discovered that it's 98% poisonous graphene oxide, which is causing the magnetism and blood clots. The vaxxed are turning into radio signals, which is why they're magnetic. They're suing their government for damages to the population and an immediate halt to mass vax propaganda. The antidote is "glutathione" vitamins to detox the body.
Watch the censored interview:
https://rumble.com/vjd5sf-98-to-99-of-the-vial-is-graphene-oxide-the-main-component-of-the-vaccine-is.html?mref=lveqv&;mc=48pz1
Ricardo and his team recommend natural detox supplements degrade Graphene Oxide: garlic, magnesium, zinc, glutathione "glutathione is the master antioxidant...", N-acetyl-cysteine, Astaxanthin, Quercetin, Vitamin D3, Milk Thistle, Pure melatonin.
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=es&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.laquintacolumna.net%2F
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/ON-THE-ANTIOXIDANTS-THAT-DEGRADE-GRAPHENE-OXIDE--GRAPHENE-IN-DA-VAX:a
Is it true?
Karen Kingsley CV:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/karenkingstonkk
Why is graphene so important in medical research? Graphene oxide in the brain and body develops the sheets inside the body to interface the human to AI computers to reprogram your brain for new health codes. Part of cancer research among of technologies.
https://www.inbrain-neuroelectronics.com/
How will AI communicate with the brain of vaccine recipients? Graphene Oxide used to connect to 5G magnetic waves in medical research.
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/03602559.2018.1542714?scroll=top&;needAccess=true
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26814441/
Vitamins vaxxed should be taking regularly to neutralize the negative effects of the mRNA vax.
https://principia-scientific.com/how-to-neutralize-potential-damage-from-mrna-vaccines/
#CovidVaccineIngredient, #COVID-19, #GrapheneOxideVaccines, #5GVaccineTechnology, #transhumanismcovid
Keywords
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