Starts Today - IMTF ARMY 2022 and International Army Games 2022 - Masters of Artillery Competition - 081522

First stage of Masters of Artillery Fire international competition kicks off in Kazakhstan

▫️During the stage the servicemen compete in firing accuracy of 2B11 mortar, PKT machine gun, RPG-7V grenade launchers, AK-74 assault rifles and practise target detection and fire correction norms.

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During the official opening of ARMY 2022 International Military and Technical Forum, a plenary session of the forum was held, which was attended by Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Ruslan Tsalikov, First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, and the heads of state corporations and companies - Sergei Chemezov (Rostec), Yuri Borisov (Roscosmos), Alexei Likhachev (Rosatom) and Alexander Mikheev (Rosoboronexport).





▫️The meeting was opened by Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.





▫️In his address to the participants of the meeting he noted that this year the developers and manufacturers will traditionally present modern armaments and equipment, both successfully proven in combat conditions and samples of the next generation. In particular, a whole range of advanced robotic complexes based on artificial intelligence, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles and countermeasures will be presented at the forum this year.





💬 According to Denis Manturov, the business programme this year will cover the issues of diversification of the military-industrial complex enterprises' production: Successful examples of this work can be seen in the pavilions and in the open areas: for instance, an autonomous power complex powered by LNG and new concepts of civilian ships and advanced marine complexes based on a single, unified platform.





▫️In addition, Denis Manturov singled out active work on the vector of technological independence among the main directions of work of defence enterprises: "Import substitution projects in the sectors of special machine building, aviation, shipbuilding, automobile transport and in a number of other directions are aimed at this. The key task is to raise the level of developments and increase the rate of production rhythmically".





▫️Ruslan Tsalikov, First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, greeted participants of ARMY 2022 International Military and Technical Forum on behalf of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.





💬 "We have had a very interesting and eventful few years together. In 2015, we met for the first time as part of this large-scale event and then representatives of around 800 companies from around the world took part," he reminded the participants of the plenary session.





▫️"The path we have travelled can be summed up in numbers. Today 72 countries of the world participate in this large scale event, which is ARMY 2022 International Forum," said the First Deputy Minister of Defence.





▫️"Today, twice as many companies as it was in 2015 - about 1,500 - are demonstrating their achievements and their new capabilities. Given the conditions in the world today, this shows that we have the right understanding of where we need to move. And we need to move towards better mutual understanding and better interaction," Ruslan Tsalikov stressed.





▫️"We are waiting for new discoveries, new inventions, new equipment, new techniques from the forum, because all this is extremely important and extremely needed for the modern Russian Armed Forces! And we hope that our joint cooperation will enrich our guests, participants, manufacturers and buyers," he said.





🤝 At the end of his speech, Ruslan Tsalikov, First Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, wished the participants interesting and fruitful work and expressed confidence that the figures that will characterise the present forum - the number of contracts concluded, the number of equipment purchased - will be not lower but higher than the previous ones.



