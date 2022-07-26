Mike Pompeo: This Is Critical To Our National Security

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American Center for Law and Justice - Jay Sekulow with guest Mike Pompeo
As the threat from China grows deeper and darker by the day, Congress is set to vote on legislation that would give the United States an advantage in defeating the communist regime in the global tech arms race. ACLJ Senior Counsel For Global Affairs Mike Pompeo says passing this is critical to our national security.
source: https://rumble.com/v1dkilj-this-is-critical-to-our-national-security.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=8