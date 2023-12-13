Create New Account
После 2-го военного удара всё затряслось и отрубило: электричество, воду. Отделение верующих от неверующих. Сон Артёма 30 октября 2023 г
Neba Luch
9-е Ава. Вр. шкала от 25 июля 2015 до Армагеддона 2024 г.

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/gWpf/1DbhVZi4Y

https://t.me/luchneba/7236

Документ Лиланда Джонса на русск. и англ. "Сын погибели явлен"

https://cloud.mail.ru/public/cMaN/i2xqaecpZ

https://t.me/luchneba/7616?single


Cайт Лиланда Джонса https://leelandjones.com/

Каналы Лиланда https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones, https://www.youtube.com/@panther4x4

https://vimeo.com/userleelandj

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XBfEaPK8p5Cp/


Мои ресурсы

Канал в Телеграме https://t.me/luchneba

Группа обсуждения https://t.me/+VS5fLQ_qXJs3Mzlh

Канал в Бастионе https://bastyon.com/luch_neba

Каналы на Ютубе

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2_7t6pVzXlwdozIQ46Hhqg

https://www.youtube.com/@julialitvinova5278

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/nebaluch

https://rutube.ru/channel/28576428/

https://my.mail.ru/bk/arli/video

https://vk.com/id662033992

https://ok.ru/profile/568928007923

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069811028085

israelwarapocalypsehamasnuclear attackposlednee vremyayulia litvinovasecond coming of jesus christneba luchend time dreamsyulia kamyshlovajulia litvinovaluch nebablackout eventkonchina vekajatvaoctober 7 2023hanuka 20232 shakingstwo shakingshaggai 2enie pshenicy ot plevel

