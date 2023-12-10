The Conservative Continuum, Episode 152: "In The Name Of Covid" with Donna Harvell and Irene Ricks

Donna Harvell shares the story of her son who lost his life due to the Covid hospital death protocol. Also, Irene Ricks shares her story as a vaccine-injured nurse and discusses her husband's death from Remdesivir in the name of Covid.
