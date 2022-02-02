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Ottawa Mall. Shhh. they are sleeping. Many Canadians are sawing logs with no trucks to deliver them. What next?
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122 views • February 02, 2022
Chat about people being "Canadian' in the compliance sense of the word. While the truckers and those of us who can see the deception are being "Canadian" through non violent defence of our collective rights and freedoms, others define being "Canadian" as doing what you are told. Their masks cover not only their mouth and nose, but their eyes and ears too! They mean well. But sadly, that won't help them.
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