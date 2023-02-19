Create New Account
WARNING GRAPHIC: Partial-Birth Abortion does NOT belong in a CIVILIZED SOCIETY. The RIGHT to LIFE!?
60 views
Faithful Lamb
Published 18 hours ago |

The CDC says, For the first time ever, we are not making enough babies to replenish the population.

Human Rights - Why is it that the most vulnerable and defenseless HUMANS have no RIGHTS at all? Without LIFE, choice is a moot point.

Save the Human Race! The RIGHT to LIFE.

