X22 FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2898a - Trump Sends An Economic Message, People Can Now See The Economic Difference

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2898a - Oct 13, 2022

Trump Sends An Economic Message, People Can Now See The Economic Difference

The [CB] unleashed and energy crisis back in the 70's and we are seeing the same energy crisis, same playbook. The economy is falling apart, Trump sends a message showing the people the difference with him and Biden. Crisis is coming and the people will not be on the side of the [CB]/[WEF] or the corrupt leaders.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

