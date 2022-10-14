X22 FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2898a - Trump Sends An Economic Message, People Can Now See The Economic Difference

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2898a - Oct 13, 2022
Trump Sends An Economic Message, People Can Now See The Economic Difference
The [CB] unleashed and energy crisis back in the 70's and we are seeing the same energy crisis, same playbook. The economy is falling apart, Trump sends a message showing the people the difference with him and Biden. Crisis is coming and the people will not be on the side of the [CB]/[WEF] or the corrupt leaders.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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