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Spacebusters: Trust Ultra Trust Naomi [11.11.2021]
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187 views • November 12, 2021
Note: My little sister just died yesterday, 55 years old... She also got vaxxed...
Spacebusters was a big reason why I really 'wake up' in early 2020, check their video's out I almost shared them all:
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
More Spacebusters videoes, 29 matches: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20spacebusters&;kind=video
A chillingly deep dark dive into the shadows of the Government Alphabet Agency underworld of big tech and big Pharma biowarfare and it's sinister connection to the current events happening around us right now.
Spacebusters - 14639 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/05OsGCekumz9/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
Merch Shop: https://spacebusters.creator-spring.com/
Spacebusters was a big reason why I really 'wake up' in early 2020, check their video's out I almost shared them all:
#Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Coronavirus, "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
More Spacebusters videoes, 29 matches: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20spacebusters&;kind=video
A chillingly deep dark dive into the shadows of the Government Alphabet Agency underworld of big tech and big Pharma biowarfare and it's sinister connection to the current events happening around us right now.
Spacebusters - 14639 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/05OsGCekumz9/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
Merch Shop: https://spacebusters.creator-spring.com/
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