EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: OMG Goes Undercover Into Congressional Staffer to Report on Chinese Funded Bio Lab within the United States

O'Keefe Media Group
Nov 29, 2023
US Congressman Jim Costa's top congressional staffer, Daniel Sepulveda, admits the illegal Chinese biolab poses a grave risk to public health and national security. Asked if his boss, thinks the lab endangered public safety. “Yes, he does,” Sepulveda stated into a button cameras:
"I saw they had a secret recording the Lab Owner saying he was doing it to benefit the Chinese government"
"I knew months before anybody else did"
"How many other people are creating labs within the United States?" …”There could be more”
Thanks to a volunteer citizen journalist, we were able to confront the staffer and ask some important questions. We wanted to know if there are other labs operating in the same way, and what the implications might be of China operating a bioweapons program on American soil. As you may have guessed, Sepulveda wasn’t interested in going on the record.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vigOxdCn5CA
