DR. RYAN COLE - INJECTION MANDATES. A QUICK ANALYSIS OF THE SITUATION WITHOUT FEAR AND MEDIA HYPE.

TheTrooper







Dr. Ryan Cole is the CEO and Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics, one of the largest independent labs in the State of Idaho. Dr. Cole is a Mayo Clinic trained Board Certified Pathologist.



He is Board Certified in anatomic and clinical pathology. He has expertise in immunology and virology and also has subspecialty expertise in skin pathology.



He has seen over 350,000 patients in his career. We featured a lecture he gave earlier this year back in April, where he discussed cures for COVID-19 symptoms, and warned about the dangers of the COVID “vaccines.



I am NOT anti-vaccine. I am pro- good science. My body, my choice.

Step back and look at the data and forget the politics. A quick analysis of the situation without fear and media hype. We need to have courage and logic and approach this in a manner the preserves liberty and protects people.

It is criminal these mandates for our young people.

Leave the kids alone, they survived this 100%. We are seeing a 200% increase in heart damage in our young men after this. This damage is scarring the heart, that's long-term! This is unethical, and a violation of morality.



This new 'variant is a 'scarient'. This is turning into what all coronaviruses turn into - a common cold.



If you want to be a subject in an experiment and think it's going to be a benefit to you. Your body your choice, be fully informed about what your risks are.

We shouldn't be coercing people into a shot where one of the potential side effects is death!