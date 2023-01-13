What YOU Are Saying about DAMAR (And why it matters...)

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

The Healthy American Peggy Hall Streamed live 1/12/2023



Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold IRA http://www.noblegoldinvestments.com Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^ (There is always a risk of investment, and there's no guarantee of any kind.) Watch PART 1 HERE: FOOTBALL FAKERY https://youtu.be/DN0bC547Uko Here is my video about why it's hard for some people to see the truth: https://youtu.be/D9d9Sf5ckic I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One! Help me with a donation so I can fund my lawsuit against the public serpents::https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate ✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674 ✅ GET YOUR HEALTHY AMERICAN T-SHIRTS, HATS, CUPS Save 10% Use code: happy10 https://www.thehealthyamericanstore.org ✅ PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM: http://peggyhall.tv ✅ JOIN us each Tuesday here: https://www.youtube.com/@TrueHopeDavid TRUE HOPE TUESDAYS - 6:00 pm Pacific livestreams for spiritual support and encouragement