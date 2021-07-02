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MUSICIANS SUFFERING FROM DETRIMENTAL REACTIONS TO VACCINES? SHAKING, CONFUSION, LOSS OF CONTROL
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120 views • July 02, 2021
Anyone who fell for this psyop will not be here in two years. I cant believe there's so many gullible people in the world. All these people took something they don't know anything about the long term side effects for something that doesn't even exist. IRONY! YES. and we are talking of so-called 'educated' people and people into organic food, vegan, eating healthily etc.!!! IE they would run a mile from GMO food and yet happily hold out their arm to get this evil un-labelled crap injected EXPERIMENTALLY into their organism!! NO research, totally falling for all the propaganda. The power of propaganda
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