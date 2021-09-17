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Sept 12th Melbourne Australia American Film Crew Caught Filming During Lockdown Covid-19 Hypocrisy
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202 views • September 17, 2021
Sept 12th Melbourne Australia American Film Crew Caught Filming During Lockdown Covid-19 Hypocrisy
https://www.facebook.com/111992380511918/videos/184768567089173/
Sept 12th video of a US based film crew with 1000s of extras and production being filmed in Melbourne CBD whilst 6 million Australians are in stage 4 lockdown.
Please share this far and wide. Tag people in the comments.
This is just one of MANY productions that have been filmed in Australia during the pandemic.
According to Film Victoria “The biggest television series to film in Victoria in more than a decade, the project is expected to inject more than $60 million into the Victorian economy by going down under, creating jobs for 290 local cast and crew members, and work for around 295 local businesses”
La Brea has been filming from April - late September 2021
Source: Melbourne Media Detective (Facebook)
https://www.facebook.com/111992380511918/videos/184768567089173/
Sept 12th video of a US based film crew with 1000s of extras and production being filmed in Melbourne CBD whilst 6 million Australians are in stage 4 lockdown.
Please share this far and wide. Tag people in the comments.
This is just one of MANY productions that have been filmed in Australia during the pandemic.
According to Film Victoria “The biggest television series to film in Victoria in more than a decade, the project is expected to inject more than $60 million into the Victorian economy by going down under, creating jobs for 290 local cast and crew members, and work for around 295 local businesses”
La Brea has been filming from April - late September 2021
Source: Melbourne Media Detective (Facebook)
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