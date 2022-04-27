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5 Founders on Free Speech and Press - Vol 2
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1 view • April 27, 2022
As many founders told us - there is nothing so terrible to tyrants and their tools - as free speech and a free press. Learn more about these essential natural rights from Benjamin Franklin, Samuel Adams, George Washington, James Madison and Thomas Jefferson.
Path to Liberty: April 27, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: April 27, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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