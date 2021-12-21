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Nature’s/God’s Christmas Present to the Human Race: Omicron
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211 views • December 21, 2021
Listen to Doctors Malone and Risch and how Dr. Malone describes Omicron as Natures Natural Immunity, while the Media sells its Fear Porn. Sorry Joey Biden, Games Over! Short Clips From Straight Shooting News Full Shows for those on the go. Produced Law Fair Use Laws No Copy Right Infringement Intended
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