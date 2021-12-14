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Battle for Your Soul Part 1: God's Plan for Us
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71 views • December 14, 2021
The Battle Four Soul is a multipart series which will give an overview of the biblical narrative in order to understand the enemy of our soul Satan and the demonic realm.
Part 1 covers the creation of both the heavenly and earthly realm, its inhabitants and God's original plan for people.
Part 1 covers the creation of both the heavenly and earthly realm, its inhabitants and God's original plan for people.
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