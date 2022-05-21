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CDC Stopped Again! Monkey Pox Plandemic under way! NIH admits Fraud. Pyramid Electricity! CHD vs. FDA Explained!
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342 views • May 21, 2022
1. CDC blocked again! Title 42 must stay. Judge Blocks Biden Administration From Lifting Title 42 https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/judge-blocks-biden-administration-from-lifting-title-42_4480809.html
2. Monkey pox media simulation just like event 201. https://youtu.be/vfNxyA9Fw5Q
3. Wireless Energy in the Pyramids. https://youtu.be/O0MkRfqzk_g
4. How the elites control us: Corporate stocks and Monopolies! https://youtu.be/4KpBgW6Tsqw
5. NIH Admission against interest! Corona virus pandemic is a fraud! https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9062939/
6. Biden’s destruction of America is intentional Laura Ingraham: https://youtu.be/WVeU2kMeX5Q
7. Mary Holland on Bannons war room: IHR https://rumble.com/v15bllj-mary-holland-of-chd-misinformation-is-anything-the-government-doesnt-like..html
8. Expanding use of smallpox drug! https://homelandprepnews.com/stories/35052-siga-awarded-contract-from-u-s-department-of-defense-to-expand-use-of-smallpox-drug/
9. Monkey pox: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/monkeypox-case-confirmed-in-massachusetts-officials-say/vi-AAXrJjH
10. Small pox vaccine: https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/2022/05/18/13-million-freeze-dried-monkeypox-smallpox-vaccines-ordered
11. Harley Schlanger Larouche Otganization: https://youtu.be/z3kfuTqFi9A
12. Attorney Barnes: CHD vs. FDA overview and Legal explanation. : https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Monkey pox media simulation just like event 201. https://youtu.be/vfNxyA9Fw5Q
3. Wireless Energy in the Pyramids. https://youtu.be/O0MkRfqzk_g
4. How the elites control us: Corporate stocks and Monopolies! https://youtu.be/4KpBgW6Tsqw
5. NIH Admission against interest! Corona virus pandemic is a fraud! https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9062939/
6. Biden’s destruction of America is intentional Laura Ingraham: https://youtu.be/WVeU2kMeX5Q
7. Mary Holland on Bannons war room: IHR https://rumble.com/v15bllj-mary-holland-of-chd-misinformation-is-anything-the-government-doesnt-like..html
8. Expanding use of smallpox drug! https://homelandprepnews.com/stories/35052-siga-awarded-contract-from-u-s-department-of-defense-to-expand-use-of-smallpox-drug/
9. Monkey pox: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/monkeypox-case-confirmed-in-massachusetts-officials-say/vi-AAXrJjH
10. Small pox vaccine: https://www.precisionvaccinations.com/2022/05/18/13-million-freeze-dried-monkeypox-smallpox-vaccines-ordered
11. Harley Schlanger Larouche Otganization: https://youtu.be/z3kfuTqFi9A
12. Attorney Barnes: CHD vs. FDA overview and Legal explanation. : https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chd-friday-roundtable
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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