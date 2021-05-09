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TRUE WEALTH: Gratitude for the Technological Revolution + Being Alive Today!
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30 views • May 09, 2021
Many people today are comparing themselves to the incredibly wealthy people they see on TV, the little window into their lives, rather than the sheer poverty that existed not so long ago in the past. The advances in technology have better the lives of everyone and we must concentrate on the fact that this is the true wealth that society creates. Not little pieces of paper, but the technology like Antibiotics, the iPhone, the Internet, that truly increase the quality of life worldwide.
#gratitude #wealth #productivity
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#gratitude #wealth #productivity
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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