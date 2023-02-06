America is now at the tipping point that the next president could voluntarily surrender our sovereignty to Satan’s global federation. Antifa is a loose collection of individuals who claim to be antifascist. They are strikingly similar to the Communist and Nazi thugs of the past for their aggressive opposition to anyone they consider dangerous.

They decry white privilege and national borders, wanting to socialize capital, control the media, and establish a new world order. Their idea of tolerance is that you need to line up with them or face the consequences. The political stage is set and civil unrest is being orchestrated to destabilize our nation. The solution is not to take up arms and fight these people. We need to win them for Christ instead.

This is a battle that must be fought with spiritual weapons. Only through the power of the Holy Spirit can we convince people to stand for biblical principles and cast their votes for candidates who are willing to uphold the teachings of Jesus.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1762.pdf

RLJ-1762 -- JUNE 28, 2020

AMERICA IN TURMOIL Part 3: Order out of Chaos

