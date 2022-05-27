Ben Bergquam Talks BORTAC Agent That Saved Countless Lives In Uvalde, TX

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Having visited Uvalde, TX just two weeks ago, Ben Bergquam shares his knowledge of this small community as they reel from the tragic school shooting this past Tuesday.