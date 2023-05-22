FRANCES WHITE SUFFERING A PERICARDITIS & STRING OF COVID VACCINE-INDUCED ILLNESSES (MAY'23) (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Sudden Death at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rBB1G6kvsZ9l/
An Upper Coomera mum says she's 'alive, but not living', after suffering a string of Covid vaccine-induced illnesses.Frances White is now joining a class action to seek compensation from the Federal Government.
https://twitter.com/9NewsGoldCoast/status/1660550406462902272
