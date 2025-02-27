UN: Israeli Noa Argamani, was released from Gaza Strip, tells that IDF bombed building, trapped under rubble, and others killed

Israeli Noa Argamani, who was released from the Gaza Strip, tells the UN (video 1) how the building in which she was staying with two compatriots, Itai Swirsky and Yossi Sharabi, collapsed from the IDF bombing, and they were trapped under rubble. (Bad written translation of her accent. I raised the audio, that was very low. - Cynthia)

She had previously recorded such a video (the 2nd one, couldn't post, closeups of the dead, faces not blurred - Cynthia) while being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Argamani was wounded in the Gaza Strip and later, after being released in the summer of 2024, stated that, contrary to the reports being circulated, her wounds were not as a result of beatings by Hamas, but as a result of an IDF airstrike.