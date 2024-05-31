Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BEWARE CDC NEW POLICE POWERS
channel image
High Hopes
3204 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
174 views
Published 20 hours ago

Dr. Jane Ruby, coffee chat


May 30, 2024


COFFEE CHAT 5/30/24: The CDC is not just an epidemiology agency, or, just the vaccine patent company that we have come to know but far more dangerous it has new police powers to deem you "communicable" and issues Orders for your confinement


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby


IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver: CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby

Allergen & Shedding Relief Air Purification:

https://Filterssuck.com (Promo Code RUBY 10% off/free shipping)

HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com Use coupon code: RUBY for discounts MyPillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com (Promo Code: Ruby)

Tower Garden: drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca  Dr. Stella IVERMECTIN/HCQ: https://drstellamd.com/ Promo Code: RUBY

CardioMiracle: https://www.mypowerheart.com

Apricot Seeds B-17: https://rncstore.com/drjaneruby

HYDROGEN WATER: https://honesthydrogen.com

Use Promo Code: RUBY for 5% off

Shungite EMF Health: www.modernom.co/ruby

PATRIOT MOBILE Cellular: https://www.patriotmobile.com

Use Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!

FARM COMMUNITY: Loxahatchee Coop and Membership

https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Promo code: Ruby for 10% off)


Direct mail address for checks for the show, general show support or to the legal defense fund:

https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine And legal defense fund: https://www.givesendgo.com/protectdrjane

Venmo: @Jane-Ruby

https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby


DR JANE’S Email: [email protected] Website: https://drjaneruby.com

Twitter: Twitter.com/RealDrJaneRuby

Instagram: www.instagram.com/drjaneruby  Rumble: Rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Telegram: t.me/s/DrJaneRuby

Tik Tok: www.tiktok.com/@drjaneruby

Linktree: drjaneruby | Instagram, TikTok | Linktreelinktr.ee


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4yjwbh-beware-cdc-new-police-powers.html

Keywords
cdcordersconfinementdangerouscoffee chatdr jane rubydr rubydr janecommunicablepolice powers

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket