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Titanic the shocking truth
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409 views • April 05, 2021
Titanic: The Shocking Truth
The Shocking Truth talks about how the most famous ship of the world did not sink, but in fact had a grand career taking passengers back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean. The Olympic had been badly damaged from a collision with a warship and was beyond repair. In order to save the White Star Line from ruin, Ismay and Pirrie came up with the idea to swap the Olympic for her identical twin sister, the Titanic. The entire Titanic disaster was nothing more than an insurance scam gone wrong, and the documentary offers proof of which ship is truly lying on the bottom of the ocean.
The Shocking Truth talks about how the most famous ship of the world did not sink, but in fact had a grand career taking passengers back and forth across the Atlantic Ocean. The Olympic had been badly damaged from a collision with a warship and was beyond repair. In order to save the White Star Line from ruin, Ismay and Pirrie came up with the idea to swap the Olympic for her identical twin sister, the Titanic. The entire Titanic disaster was nothing more than an insurance scam gone wrong, and the documentary offers proof of which ship is truly lying on the bottom of the ocean.
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