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251. The Apostles Return and Tell Jesus What They Taught. Mark 6:30, Luke 9:10, John 6:1
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Mark 6:30, Luke 9:10, John 6:1 combined.
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JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ the Messiah from a Harmonized Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
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Intro music: Peace by John Rose, The Fruit (Skeletons)
Outro music: Faithfulness by John Rose, The Fruit (Skeletons)
https://johnroseboro.bandcamp.com
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If you would like to support this project, please visit BookofJesus.org and click “Join”
-
Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
-
JESUS
A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ the Messiah from a Harmonized Combination of the Four Gospel Records
Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________
King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)
-
Intro music: Peace by John Rose, The Fruit (Skeletons)
Outro music: Faithfulness by John Rose, The Fruit (Skeletons)
https://johnroseboro.bandcamp.com
-
If you would like to support this project, please visit BookofJesus.org and click “Join”
-
Backup sites:
Youtube
Internet Archive
Rumble
Keywords
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