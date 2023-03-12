James Mullarkey: Communism, like a despotic cancer, has stifled all human progress and advancement. The CCP will be condemned to the back pages of history, which the NFSC is writing

https://gettr.com/post/p2b2zgo78e5
【[email protected] 】3/2/2023: Election Official James Mullarkey: Communism, like a despotic cancer, has stifled all human progress and advancement. The CCP will be condemned to the back pages of history, which the New Federal State of China is writing.
#CCP #communismcancer #lockdown
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/2/2023 美国选举官詹姆斯·穆拉基：共产主义专制毒瘤阻碍了人类的发展和进步，中共将被扫入历史的垃圾堆，而新中国联邦人正在书写这一历史的篇章
#中共 #共产主义毒瘤 #封城
