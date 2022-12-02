Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prophetic Word: An Urgent Call to Pray
47 views
channel image
His Kingdom Prophecy
Published a day ago |
Donate

Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-word-an-urgent-call-to-pray/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "I have a Prophetic Word for the month of December 2022 and beyond that is going to change your life for the good!

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I lay out specifics on how to best position ourselves as we enter the new season … and how to pray through this time of transition."

Keywords
biblepodcastmoneyangelstranscriptdoug addisonspirit connectioninlight connection

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket