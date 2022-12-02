Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-word-an-urgent-call-to-pray/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "I have a Prophetic Word for the month of December 2022 and beyond that is going to change your life for the good!

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I lay out specifics on how to best position ourselves as we enter the new season … and how to pray through this time of transition."