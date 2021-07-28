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BREAKING DISCOVERY! What COVID Injections Do To Your BLOOD! Doctor Releases Horrific Findings!
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262 views • July 28, 2021
Depopulation, Mass Murder, Medical Tyrany, Medical Aparthaid, Never Ending Lockdowns - it is all YOUR fault SHEEPLE. Your ignorance, obedience and sheer stupidity brought us to this poits. You are complicit, you have blood on your hands, YOU are a murderer. All of you, braindead, filthy sheeple!
source:
http://www.stewpeters.tv/
source:
http://www.stewpeters.tv/
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