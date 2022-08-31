One Problem About Scientism

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Do you believe that science can answer everything?
Dr. Sy Garth, the author of the books ‘The Works of His Hands: Scientists Journey From Atheism to Faith’, begs to differ. 👇
He argues that while the scientific method can help us find the answer for a lot of things, there are HUGE areas of knowledge that it can’t be applied. 👀
The value of an artwork, for example, Dr. Garth says, cannot be measured using the scientific method. ❌
Do you agree that there are certain things the scientific method cannot be applied to? Type YES in the comments if you think so.