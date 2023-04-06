Lead Me To The Rock a Lovely Tune Inspired by Psalms 27 & 61 from Songs of Eternity by Galilee of the Nations Singer & Songwriter Karen Davis is a wonderful Spiritual Preparation Song for Such a Time as This.
Video Footage Observe Shadow of Phare de Nividic Lighthouse moving in the Surf as this 111 year old Landmark withstands the relentless Atlantic Storm Waves.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.