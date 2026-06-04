Washington is pressuring India over its cooperation with Russia, but trying to strong-arm Modi is pointless, Putin said at a meeting with heads of leading global news agencies at Konstantinovsky Palace.

Putin also said:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are critically short of personnel, Putin stated.



The President noted that the number of Armed Forces of Ukraine has decreased by 100,000 people recently, with monthly losses of 40,000 people.

Every month, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lose 20,000 people to desertion, Putin emphasized.



The Russian leader noted the increase in desertion in Ukraine, calling it one of the most significant problems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Western sponsors supply a large number of drones, including long-range ones, but unfortunately, some of them manage to break through - Putin

Putin noted that Russia is interested in the real situation in the conflict in Ukraine, not Rubio's assessment.

Ukraine has no equivalent to Russia's strike capabilities -- hypersonic missiles, cruise missiles, "and something else," Putin said, without elaborating.



Russia's defense-industrial base -- production, science, personnel -- is growing stronger every month, he added. But the decisive factor is something Ukraine lacks entirely: patriotism and the will of the people, which Putin called the main condition for achieving all objectives of the special military operation.

Russia is developing new strike systems, including the Oreshnik, Putin said -- but noted it has not yet seen full combat use against Ukraine.



The strike that was carried out hit what he called a "shed," used purely to observe how the warhead clusters landed -- data needed for future deployment of the weapon.







