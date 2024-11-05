Why Eastern Orthodoxy is a Harlot Daughter of Mystery Babylon

Eastern Orthodoxy is a religion with hundreds of millions of adherents and an interesting history. Yet in context of bible prophecy and the end times, we are warned to get out of any denomination because Mystery Babylon will reconcile all her harlot daughters to her at the end. Today we will see proof that this is the case with Eastern Orthodoxy and the ecumenical future it has with Rome.





00:00 - Introduction

14:02 - What Motivated This Episode

19:03 - Important History

56:23 - The Sin of Mystery Babylon

1:29:22 - The Abominations of Her Mother

3:05:28 - Final Thoughts