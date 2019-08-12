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Liberal Party of Canada Threatens Kevin J Johnston with DEATH - FOLLOW UP!
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20 views • August 12, 2019
Mark Elyas of The Liberal Party of Canada, Vancouver East is continuing his crazy attacks on Kevin J. Johnston - Original Video here: https://www.brighteon.com/9dfdf322-0a5a-4a0b-ba81-4bd3adcec116
This is the New onslaught of venom put on my Facebook page, but you'll have to read it on www.FreedomReport.ca as he deleted all of his comments towards me just as they were getting...well...more crazy!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
This is the New onslaught of venom put on my Facebook page, but you'll have to read it on www.FreedomReport.ca as he deleted all of his comments towards me just as they were getting...well...more crazy!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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