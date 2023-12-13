Redpill: Elon Escalates

Thermonuclear Lawsuit: Act III

* For two decades, the libs’ smear machine [Media Matters] has been targeting conservatives with ad boycotts and reputational ruin.

* Musk is hitting them with a massive federal lawsuit re: corporate fraud.

* He isn’t stopping there; he’s suing them as well as their donors in every country where they operate.





Red Pill: “Evil Propaganda Machine”

* This fits the theory that Musk’s role re: acquiring Tw!tter was neither to ‘restore free speech’ nor to fix it and make it profitable.

* His role was to expose its corruption while taking it down, i.e. to execute a controlled demolition.

* He has turned one of the left’s social media weapons against them and is destroying it in the process — while revealing how it was used to censor free speech, interfere in elections etc.

* BTW that’s not really Elon Musk.

* The original [bad guy] was replaced with a body double who works for the white hats.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (12 December 2023)