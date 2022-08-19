WADDLER GOES EPIC B R O W N O U T 💩

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HOT MIC: Congress in action.. I am without words.. YOU GOTTA SEE THIS! Nadler shits his pants! They are speaking on the 'Protecting Our Democracy' ACT.. Someone should tell them we are a 'CONSTUTIONAL REPUBLIC'... NOT a 'Democracy'. These people are insane criminals guilty of undermining the interests of the people. They are guilty of the HIGHEST TREASON and need held accountable for their crimes. And yes, he really shit his pants.. I only added in the music and laughing. The fart was not an effect.
#JERRYNADLER #NANCYPELOSI #SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE #CALIFORNIA #SANFRANCISCO #HEALTH #MEDICINE #CONGRESS #HOUSE #SENATE #GOVERNMENT #LAW #USCONSTITUTION #REALNEWS #BILLYJONES #FINANCE #CRYPTO #BLOCKCHAIN #BITCOIN #COMEDY #FUNNY #LAUGHS #HUMOR #ROTFLMAO #LMAO #FART #NADLER #SHITSPANTS
REPOSTED/MIRRORED
For entertainment only
Thanks to https://www.bitchute.com/channel/billyjones/