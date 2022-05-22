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Bush condemns 'unjustified and brutal' invasion of Iraq, instead of Ukraine
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22 views • May 22, 2022
Former President George W. Bush had a tongue-tied moment at a speech on Wednesday and millions on social media took notice. When condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, Bush mistakenly referred to the decision to launch an "unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq" before quickly correcting himself to say "Ukraine," in what was a bungled criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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