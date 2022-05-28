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Powerful End Times Signs & Labor Pains of the Last Days
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484 views • May 28, 2022
I'm Jeff Grupp, and this is my appearance on Mark Sergeant's Strange World, talking about the precision of Bible prophecy. Contemporary science (theoretical science) does not have the predictiveness that Bible prophecy does. This video was removed from YouTube mentioning the vaccine,
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