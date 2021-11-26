WIRRITJIN | Unity | Original Sovereign Tribal Federation | Australia

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https://originalsovereigntribalfederation.com/
Wirritjin is an Ancient Prophecy that a white man would come to these lands and there would be great suffering for a period of time. One day the Black and White would stand together to create a positive direction together. That time has come and United, we are the Wirritjin. We invite all to join us and unite everyone to create a healthy and prosperous future for all humanity.
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/xMDsAygasKiG/
OriginalSovereignTribalFederation
Thanks to The Crowhouse for Link