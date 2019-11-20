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Watch Live: Congress Investigates Epstein's Death - War Room Full Show
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12 views • November 20, 2019
Excellent guests on today's War Room include Dan Lyman with breaking news out of Europe and illegal immigrant murderers, Lee Stranahan explaining the real Ukraine corruption during while the Democrats run fake hearings on The Hill and Tara LaRosa explaining what happened when a deranged leftist attacked patriots waving American flags. Alex Jones also pops into the broadcast to explain the Naked Mole Rat phenomenon. The Black Friday sales have arrived early! Get up to 70% off our hottest products as well as free-shipping and double Patriot Points while the sale lasts!"
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