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Illuminati pedophile cannibal lesbian Satanist ISIS witch matriarchy has ruled earth for 5,000 years
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98 views • December 24, 2021
Earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers ISIS cult pedophile cannibal Satanist witches have ruled earth through their public figure male puppet servants for 5,000 years since Noah’s Atlantis
The reptilian hybrid ISIS goddess cult Satanist witches have run the world since Noah’s Atlantis nephilim days through secret societies and sisterhood covens. They cooked alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and killed millions of men, who spoke up against their feminism’s plan to destroy society and remove God and exterminate all humans and replace them with returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites released from the abyss once more using abortion sacrifice black magic energy, in order to defend the human women & girls from the NWO globalist elite pedophile cannibal “Hansel & Gretel witches.” The earth’s hidden matriarchal ruler witches like Hillary Clinton (who is the Draco Pleiadian reptilian hybrid royal bloodline avatar demon spirit actual president of America who manages the Joe Biden male clone), and millions of more in the black nobility families and royal families and Hollywood celebrities and idol singers and models and corporate leaders and church pastors and military leaders and media celebrities and every other feminist in every aspect of society, MILAB abduct 12 million human children every year, and gauge out their eyes, and pull out their intestines alive, and saw off their arms and legs alive, and use forceps to pull out their brain from their nostrils which they call the “walnut,” in order to eat them. Humans and aborted babies are staple diet for reptilian hybrid elite matriarchal ruler feminist “Hansel & Gretel” witches. Their Illuminati NWO mainstream media and police and courts were made by the Dracos to protect themselves, so this is why you do not hear a single word about the 12 million children that go missing every year. It is an irony that the religious Christian women idolize these feminist leaders, because these feminists are the ones kidnapping and lesbian raping and eating their children, using their CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops feminist male servants and Illuminati space fleet feminist male servants and global child trafficking ring feminist male servants. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Illuminati globalist elite New Age Wicca witch feminist globalist elites cook alive with CIA microwave oven weapons and try to kill and silence us real Christian men of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, because we speak out God’s 100% truth unlike their Illuminati 501c3 church pastors, in order to defend the human women & girls. They consider us real Christian men as male chauvinist pigs and puny human meat livestock people who dare speak against their royal bloodline “Draco blue blood” reptilian hybrid witch elite rulers of planet earth. No one gets in their way and their prey the human specie girls human meat food child sex slaves, just like you do not step in front of a feminist komodo dragon and its prey a little female sheep. If you speak about it or expose their pedophile cannibal “Hansel & Gretel” global matriarchal feminist rulers, then they kill you just like they killed millions of whistleblowers throughout the last 5,000 years since Noah’s Atlantis flood days. These European black nobility families’ bosses, the Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils are now trying to set up their NWO one-world government. They cannot kill us real Christians.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video (just add “Brighteon” in _______):
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
The reptilian hybrid ISIS goddess cult Satanist witches have run the world since Noah’s Atlantis nephilim days through secret societies and sisterhood covens. They cooked alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and killed millions of men, who spoke up against their feminism’s plan to destroy society and remove God and exterminate all humans and replace them with returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites released from the abyss once more using abortion sacrifice black magic energy, in order to defend the human women & girls from the NWO globalist elite pedophile cannibal “Hansel & Gretel witches.” The earth’s hidden matriarchal ruler witches like Hillary Clinton (who is the Draco Pleiadian reptilian hybrid royal bloodline avatar demon spirit actual president of America who manages the Joe Biden male clone), and millions of more in the black nobility families and royal families and Hollywood celebrities and idol singers and models and corporate leaders and church pastors and military leaders and media celebrities and every other feminist in every aspect of society, MILAB abduct 12 million human children every year, and gauge out their eyes, and pull out their intestines alive, and saw off their arms and legs alive, and use forceps to pull out their brain from their nostrils which they call the “walnut,” in order to eat them. Humans and aborted babies are staple diet for reptilian hybrid elite matriarchal ruler feminist “Hansel & Gretel” witches. Their Illuminati NWO mainstream media and police and courts were made by the Dracos to protect themselves, so this is why you do not hear a single word about the 12 million children that go missing every year. It is an irony that the religious Christian women idolize these feminist leaders, because these feminists are the ones kidnapping and lesbian raping and eating their children, using their CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops feminist male servants and Illuminati space fleet feminist male servants and global child trafficking ring feminist male servants. The earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Illuminati globalist elite New Age Wicca witch feminist globalist elites cook alive with CIA microwave oven weapons and try to kill and silence us real Christian men of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, because we speak out God’s 100% truth unlike their Illuminati 501c3 church pastors, in order to defend the human women & girls. They consider us real Christian men as male chauvinist pigs and puny human meat livestock people who dare speak against their royal bloodline “Draco blue blood” reptilian hybrid witch elite rulers of planet earth. No one gets in their way and their prey the human specie girls human meat food child sex slaves, just like you do not step in front of a feminist komodo dragon and its prey a little female sheep. If you speak about it or expose their pedophile cannibal “Hansel & Gretel” global matriarchal feminist rulers, then they kill you just like they killed millions of whistleblowers throughout the last 5,000 years since Noah’s Atlantis flood days. These European black nobility families’ bosses, the Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils are now trying to set up their NWO one-world government. They cannot kill us real Christians.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See video:
See video (just add “Brighteon” in _______):
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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